Pallavaram residents continue to face stray cattle menace

CHENNAI: The issue of stray cattle roaming on roads choking traffic and posing risk to commuters has become a never ending menace for the Pallavaram residents.

Residents rue lack of action on part of the corporation authorities, despite raising multiple complaints. “It has become a perennial issue, especially at nighttime. Those driving a vehicle find it hard to differentiate between the road and the lying cattle,” said R Vinod, a commuter.

People pointed out that motorists meeting with accidents because of the cattle roaming on the streets is usual stuff. The civic body authorities failed to act on the issue, the locals charged.

“We have not seen any of the civic body’s vehicles to catch stray cattle. What we get is empty talk from politicians and authorities,” local residents allege. They accused that authorities just show off when politicians arrive to check status on removing cattle from the roads. “The civic body hurriedly cleared all the cattle from the roads recently to prepare the stretch for the arrival of a ruling party politician. But only for that day. If they are capable of taking steps during a VIP visit, why can’t they make it on a permanent basis,” question residents.

The public fumed that on the one hand corporation authorities aren’t bothered to impound the cattle and move them to the shelters and on the other cattle owners continue to practise rearing them in urban roads. They are not least bothered about public. Steps are taken only when major mishap occurs,” local residents lamented.

When contacted, Tambaram corporation commissioner R Alagumeena said, “stray cattle are caught and a fine of Rs 2,000 has been imposed against the owners. A shelter under construction at Madambakkam is nearing completion. The drive will be intensified in the coming days and stray cattle will be impounded.”