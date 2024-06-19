Palette Perspectives: Chennai gears up for International Art Extravaganza

CHENNAI: Organised by SK’s The Lines & Curves, in association with Indian Art Factory, Chennai is soon to host an exhibition that will bring out artistic creations and talents from across the globe. Titled Palette Perspectives, the exhibition is conceptualised by Selvakannan Rathinam, a self-taught artist.

The event will exhibit a wide array of artworks, ranging from paintings to sculptures. “This is our seventh international event. We keep our themes open so that visitors can immerse themselves in a creative world without boundaries. The event is open to any artist, budding or experienced, above the age of 16,” says Selvakannan.

He also adds that through events like these, he gets an opportunity to interact with seasoned artists and learn from the new-age artists, who are open to a variety of creative works. “Meanwhile, budding artists need guidance and I wish to break their insecurity and bring their inner confidence out to the world. Chennai has the potential to host many such events as there are many skilled artists out here,” the organiser states.

–Palette Perspectives will take place from July 12 to 14 at SK’s The Lines & Curves gallery, Kolathur. People who wish to send their entries and need more details can contact 8122317518.