Palar to get 6 new check dams at Rs 115 cr

CHENNAI: Six more check dams would come up across Palar and its tributaries to enhance water storage capacity and boost ground water level to end drinking water woes. The hydraulic structures would be built in the upper Palar basin, which is the lifeline of the northern districts, at Rs 115.35 crore.

Senior PWD officials said that the department carried out an extensive study to identify sites for construction of the hydraulic structures within 20 km along the downstream of Palar from Pullur, the entry point of Palar from Andhra Pradesh. They would aid irrigation activities drastically and end drinking water problems permanently in northern districts, particularly Ranipet and Vellore districts.

The new check dams would come in addition to the under construction four dykes and a check dam at Rs 114.51 crore.

The new structures would come up at Eraivankadu and Poigai across Palar, while similar structures would come up across Ponnai river, Kaundaniya river and Agaram river, which are tributaries of Palar river.

“The construction of the new check dams will be taken up within two or three months. They would enhance the water storage capacity by 13.91 cubic feet of water annually, besides revitalising the aquifer and improve the groundwater level drastically. The borewell and irrigation wells within a radius of three km from each structure would be recharged and revive the agricultural activities in the region in the coming years,” said the official.

Of the six check dams, the officials would take up bed check dam across Palar at Eraivankadu at a cost of Rs 52.48 crore. The authorities have taken up the project following repeated pleas from the farmers that regularise water flow for a seven km stretch of Kottaru. “Palar splits into two at Poigai and joins after seven km. Since the level of Kottaru is above Palar, there is a dearth of water flow to the seven km stretch. So, we have designed a bed check dam ahead of the point where the Palar divides into two to regularise the water flow to Kottaru, which has a total water carrying capacity of 20,000 cusecs,” said the official.

It would irrigate about 1,379.49 hectares of land and recharge the ground water in KV Kuppam and Pallikonda, which falls under the category of over exploited firka.

“The department had issued an administrative sanction for Rs 16.59 crore for a check dam 69 km downstream of Palar from Pullur (the entry point of the river from Andhara Pradesh). Since, the cost escalated due to change of design, we have submitted a revised estimate to the tune of Rs 18.32 crore. We have received government nod for the same,” said an official.