ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2023 4:02 PM GMT
Palaniswami files civil suit against OPS
CHENNAI: The leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, moved the Madras High Court to restrain the expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), from using the party's name, two leaves symbol and Annadurai's potrait in the flag.

The petition stated that even though the Election Commission and the High Court have recognized Edappadi Palaniswami as the general secretary of the party, OPS is still claiming to be the coordinator of the party and this inflicts huge confusion among the party cadres.

Edappadi also sought to restrain OPS supporters from using the AIADMK party name, symbol or flag.

He further sought interim injunction until the conclusion of the main civil suit.

The case is listed on Thursday before Justice R N Manjula.

It may be noted that the ousted AIADMK leader OPS is using the party's name, symbol and flag to make statements and public events.

AIADMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiPalaniswamiMadras High CourtOPSChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

