Painter found dead on Kodambakkam road; murder suspected
Upon noticing the middle-aged person lying on the road with visible injuries on his body, some passersby alerted the police.
CHENNAI: A man was found dead on the road near the Ambedkar statue in Kodambakkam on Friday night.
A team of personnel rushed to the scene and moved the man to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
Kodambakkam Police moved his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post mortem exam.
After investigation, the police identified the deceased as Kanniappan, who was working as a painter.
Further investigation is under way to probe if Kanniappan was a victim of murder, police said.
