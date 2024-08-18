Painter found dead on Kodambakkam road; murder suspected

CHENNAI: A man was found dead on the road near the Ambedkar statue in Kodambakkam on Friday night.

Upon noticing the middle-aged person lying on the road with visible injuries on his body, some passersby alerted the police.

A team of personnel rushed to the scene and moved the man to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Kodambakkam Police moved his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post mortem exam.

After investigation, the police identified the deceased as Kanniappan, who was working as a painter.

Further investigation is under way to probe if Kanniappan was a victim of murder, police said.