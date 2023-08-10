Painter awarded life-term for stabbing aunt to death

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his aunt, after a fight over his alleged relationship with another aunt.

The judge found him guilty under Section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides a fine of Rs 10,000.

The prosecution claimed that the accused, Ganesh, a painter by profession, is married with two children. He was allegedly involved in a relationship with the wife of his father’s deceased brother. As she is his aunt, the relationship caused animosity within the family, said the police.

The deceased victim, Gunasundari, the paternal aunt of the accused, was angry at the affair. On May 15, 2020, she went to his house where he was living with his aunt and her kids, and asked him to return the money that she had lent him. She then scolded Ganesh for having a relationship with his own aunt.

Furious over this, Ganesh stabbed her with a knife multiple times and fled from the spot while she died of injuries. But he was arrested the next day.

His advocate said the prosecution has not proved that he was residing at the place of occurrence along with his aunt and children, and failed to establish the motive.

However, after perusing the submissions, the judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.