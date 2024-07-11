Pachaiyappa’s Trust’s ex-superintendent booked for swindling Rs 39 lak

CHENNAI: The secretary of Pachaiyappa’s Educational Trust has lodged a complaint against its former superintendent for allegedly swindling Rs 39 lakh from the trust’s bank account from 2017 to 2021.

The Kilpauk police have registered a case. The secretary, Duraikannu, reported that during the audit, it was found that a staff member named Sekar had embezzled cash from the trust’s bank account.

-According to the complainant, the trust conducts banking with the Indian Overseas Bank in the Kilpauk branch. The trust owns six colleges located in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore.

The election of the trust’s office-bearers has been on hold since 2018 due to various issues, during which the embezzlement came to light.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sekar, who handled the trust’s cash and other records, had swindled the money by submitting forged receipts to the bank.