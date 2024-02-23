Begin typing your search...

Pachaiyappa's College students arrested for attacking boys from Presidency college

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Feb 2024 6:17 PM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: Three students of Pachaiyappa's College, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a Presidency College student on February 12 at a bus stand. The trio was sent for judicial remand.

The North Beach police identified the trio as K Puviarasu, 18, S Sujith Kumar, 20, and a 17-year-old boy from Tiruvallur. Sujith was a third-year student while Puviarasu and the minor boy were first-year students.

On February 12, the three and the victim S Samuel (20) of the Presidency College, were standing at Chennai Beach bus stop. As they were standing, an argument broke out between them after which Puviarasu allegedly slashed Samuel with a knife. The trio vanished after the incident.

Based on a complaint from Samuel, the police registered a case and on Thursday arrested the three.

DTNEXT Bureau

