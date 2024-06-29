'Paadham Paadhukappom': New scheme for diabetic foot detection coming up

CHENNAI: The state Health Department plans to launch “Paadham Paadhukappom - An Integrated Foot Protection Programme” at a cost of Rs 26.62 crore to detect diabetic foot and prevent foot loss.

Chronic diabetes affects the nerves and blood vessels in the feet, leading to numbness and ulceration of the feet, which may lead to loss of leg.

In order to detect these problems at an early stage and to prevent foot loss, Integrated Foot Protection Programme will be implemented in Thanjavur district in the first phase and the scheme will be extended throughout the state. As part of the scheme, Diabetic Foot Surgery services will be provided in 15 Medical College Hospitals.