P2 Power shutdown on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Adyar, Guindy and Ambattur areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Kandhchavai Solamandalam, Pammal Nalla Thambi Street, Thandai Periyar Street, Muthumariamman Kovil Street, Bharathi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Kalasathamman Kovil Street, Chellammal Nagar, Tirupathy Nagar, Sathya Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Padi TVS Nagar, Sivan Koil Street, Vallalar Street and above all surrounding areas.