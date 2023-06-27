Overflowing sewage irks residents of Ayyappanthangal

M Priya Dharshini

CHENNAI: The residents of Madhuram Nagar in Ayyappanthangal are vexed with inaction on drainage overflow complaints.

It has been a prolonged issue since the 2015 flood as there is no drainage connection in the locality, the illegal discharge of sewage by the lethargic apartment residents is the reason, fumed civic activists.

"The issue of drainage water stagnation continues to persist since the 2015 Chennai flood because the soil in the area does not have absorption power, unlike other soil types that lead to water stagnation. During the monsoon season in 2022, we witnessed knee-deep water for over a month and residents suffered from various health issues. Even before the onset of the monsoon, the area stings out of stagnated drainage water, " said A Ramesh Nivas, secretary of Madhuram Nagar Owners Welfare Association.

Residents urge the local body for drainage connection, and storm water drain construction in the area to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon seasons.

People filed complaints regarding the issue to the government, and the problem was raised in a grievance camp conducted in the area recently.

Though the health inspector promised to inspect the area and take necessary actions.

However, the official did not turn up and the situation worsened in a week.

"Since it is under village panchayat, there is no underground drainage connection or storm water drains unlike the cities, and it leads to sewage overflow and stagnation during the monsoon seasons. The soak pits of the apartment are not constructed in a proper proportion and not resolved that created a huge mess in the area for a year, " said Senthil Kumar, a civic activist.

Further, the activist suggested that it is high time to take precautionary measures by constructing a community soak pit. Implementing underground drainage will take another ten years, so this would be a credible option in a comparatively short span of time.

When contacted a senior official of Kundrathur panchayat said, "We have undertaken steps to send legal notice to the residents those who illegally discharge sewage in the streets. The village panchayat should pump out the stagnated drainage water, and we will inform the concerned officials to take action at the earliest."