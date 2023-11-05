Overflowing sewage adding to monsoon woes in Perambur

CHENNAI: After the recent rain, at least three streets in Perambur are affected by overflowing of sewage on the roads. Residents rued that the civic body failed to replace the sewer pipeline in a decade which led to blockage in the sewage system and reverse flow of drainage water from the residential areas.

Overflowing of sewage was experienced at three locations – Meenakshi Street, Thiruvengadam Street, and Shashtri Street for several days. This has been a perennial issue in the area. The civic body failed to maintain the basic infrastructure.

"Before re-laying roads, the concerned department should have replaced the old and damaged sewer pipeline in the residential areas. It has been a nightmare for the residents, if a complaint is raised to the metro water board, they pump out the stagnated drainage water on the streets. The residents have been facing the issue every week," said C Raghukumar, a civic activist.

Earlier, the commercial buildings in the area had illegal sewage connections and discharged drainage water into the existing stormwater drains.

During the monsoon season, the entire street would be stagnated with sewage. After multiple complaints to the metro water board actions were taken and they got sewage connections recently. The local residents complain that the pumping station is not functioning properly to prevent sewage stagnation on the roads.

Malathi, a resident of Thiruvengadam Street said, "The workers failed to clean the sewer pipeline properly instead they blame the residents for dumping plastics and napkins that block the sewage system. The recent rainfall has worsened the situation, and we are forced to walk in the filthy water. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the area."

The public fumed that the city started to receive intermittent spells there has been no preventive measures taken by the local body. When there is sewage mixed with rainwater stagnating on the streets, the residents are forced to clean the place with bare hands.

The residents urged the civic authorities to provide permanent provide permanent solution before the northeast monsoon ends.

When contacted a senior official from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) ensured that the sewage stagnated on the streets would be removed. They will address the issue regarding the replacement of old and damaged pipelines soon.