Over-speeding auto turns turtle on NH injuring 6 schoolkids

CHENNAI: Six school students were injured after their auto rickshaw met with an accident near Maduranthagam on Friday morning. Around 10 school students were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Karunguli village towards Maduranthagam.

When the auto was over-speeding on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH on Karunguli junction, a two-wheeler suddenly intercepted the auto. When the driver applied the break suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle, and it turned turtle on the road.

Soon, onlookers rushed to the spot and began rescuing the students. They were injured and taken to the Maduranthagam GH in an ambulance.

The Maduranthagam police who visited the spot registered a case and are investigating the auto driver for loading 10 students at the same time in the vehicle.