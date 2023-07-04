Over a lakh construction workers benefited through mobile Amma canteens

CHENNAI: More than 1.09 lakh construction workers benefitted through the mobile Amma Unavagam scheme in the last one year, said deputy mayor M Maghesh Kumaar, after inspecting several Amma canteens in Saidapet. He instructed the officials that the services provided through Amma canteens should be done without interruption and must be maintained well by the zonal officials.

At present, 393 Amma canteens are functioning in the city, and 7 canteens at government hospitals for the benefit of the patients and attenders. From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, as many as 6.70 crore idlies, 1.53 crore variety rice, and 2.65 crore chapathis have been sold.

"Though the expenditure amount of Rs 97.86 crore is more than the profit, which is Rs 15.81 crore in the previous financial year 2022 - 2023, as per the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's instructions, the services of Amma canteens has been provided without any interruption though there is loss incurred because lakhs of people are benefitted. The expenditure amount of Amma Unavagam is incurred from Chennai Corporation, " said Maghesh.

It is noteworthy that mobile Amma canteens were initiated for the service of construction workers, where three mobile canteens are operated in a locality. Over 1.09 lakh construction workers benefited last year alone through this scheme.

"During the fiscal year 2023 - 2024 of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Rs 9 crore was allocated to carry out renovation and maintenance work of Amma Unavagams, that is Rs 4.5 crore more than the previous financial year. The officials should ensure that the services provided through Amma canteens have been carried out without interruption and must be maintained well by the zonal officials, " added the deputy mayor.