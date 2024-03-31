Over 9 stray dogs killed, PETA files complaint against city airport

CHENNAI: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint against the Chennai airport for killing the stray dogs.

A few animal activists noticed that several corpses of stray dogs were found on the streets of Meenambakkam near the airport for the past few days.

Since these were being sighted frequently, they took pictures of the corpses and uploaded them on social media and also alerted PETA about it. When PETA enquired in the airport, they did not receive a proper response from the officials. So, PETA filed a complaint with the Airport police station.

During inquiry, the police found that more than 9 dogs were killed on different days and their bodies were dumped in various places. These were dogs found roaming inside the airport premises. And, passengers had complained every day about the dog menace to the airport officials.

However, airport officials reportedly said that the dead dogs were not the same canines roaming inside the airport, and that none of their staff harmed them. “The Corporation staff would catch these dogs for conducting ABC surgery but after that, they were left around Meenambakkam itself,” said an official.

The Airport police have registered a case and are investigating how the dogs were killed.