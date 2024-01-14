Over 8 lakh headhome for Pongal, cause traffic jams

SAM AUGUSTINE & G JAGANNATH

CHENNAI: An unprecedented exodus of Pongal revellers, with over eight lakh people approximately leaving the city on different modes of transport, left traffic crawling on GST Road on Saturday even as the newly-opened Kilambakkam bus terminus, dubbed the country’s largest, failed to make the cut.



To decongest the city traffic, the transport corporations operated services from seven termini, including CMBT at Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram to various destinations. Due to the shifting of the SETC buses, which normally take GST Road to Kilambakkam, the Koyambedu terminus remained relatively less crowded while the Kilambakkam terminus witnessed a steady flow of passengers. Many, however, complained about the long distance they were forced to travel to board SETC buses.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, who inspected the new bus stand early in the day, gave spot instructions to officials to fix the teething problems at Kilambakkam, bringing some respite for the public. With thousands arriving to board long-distance buses, most of them found access to the terminus difficult and rued absence of restaurants and eateries.

Though shops are constructed, they are yet to open due to contractual issues. Again, there was no ATM facility, and people had to travel to Vandalur or Urapakkam in search of one.

Dinesh Kumar, who came with his family, said: “There are no proper display boards and we don’t know where the bus is and when it will depart. The staff also looked helpless.”

“It is a mental agony when there is no ATM or a tea shop in the vicinity,” rued S Karthick, another commuter.

When asked about the canteen facility, the Chief Secretary said the tender has been issued. “We will ensure they function as soon as possible. The terminus will be operated at its maximum potential from Jan 24,” he said.