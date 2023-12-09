Over 40 students from Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy clears UPSC mains

CHENNAI: As many as 41 students, including women aspirants trained in Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, secured pass marks in the Union Public Service Commission main exams.

With the UPSC main exams being held from September 15 to 24 this year, the results for the exam were declared on Friday.

Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Chairman and founder of Manidhanaeyam Academy in a statement, said that of the total students secured pass marks in the UPSC main exams, 20 were male students and 21 were female candidates.

Accordingly, all the students, who cracked the UPSC mains, will be given free training in the academy to face the interview. The training for the interview will be given by the experts, who will be conducting daily classes.

In addition to the training, the academy will also provide free air fare for the students, who will be going to New Delhi for the interview. Similarly, they will also be provided all the necessary free kits including dresses to them, which is mandatory for the interview.

So far, the Academy has helped more than 30,000 students to secure pass marks in group-4 and UPSC exams. These successful students are posted in different government departments.