Over 40 EMU services to be cancelled today

CHENNAI: Over 40 EMU services on Beach-Kancheepuram section would be cancelled due to line block permitted in Egmore and Villupuram section between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations today from 11 am to 3:15 pm.

Following are the trains that would be fully cancelled only on Oct 8: Kancheepuram-Beach EMU leaving at 9:30 am is fully cancelled on 08th October 2023. Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU leaving at 9:40 am, 10.55 am and 11.30 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm.

Tambaram-Beach EMU leaving at 10:05 am, 10.15 am, 10.25 am, 10.45 am, 10.55 am and 11.05 am and 11.25 am, 11.35 am, 12.00 pm, 12.15 pm, 12.45 pm, 1.30 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.15 pm and 4.30 pm.

Beach-Tambaram EMU leaving at 10:30 am, 10:40 am, 10:50 am, 11.10 am, 11.30 am, 11.40 am, 12.00 pm, 12.10 pm, 12.40 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.30 pm, 2 pm and 2.30 pm.

Beach-Chengalpattu EMU leaving at 11 am, 11.50 am, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.15 pm. Tirumalpur-Beach EMU leaving at 11:05 am. Beach-Arakkonam EMU leaving at 1 pm.

In place of the cancelled trains, passenger special (PS1 – 11 am), (PS3 – 11:50 am), (PS5 – 12:30 pm), (PS7 – 12:50 pm), (PS9 – 1 pm), (PS11 – 1:45 pm), (PS13 – 2:15 pm) will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. And, passenger special (PS2 – 9:40 am), (PS4 – 10:20 am), (PS6 – 10:55 am), (PS8 – 11:30 am), (PS10 – 12 pm), (PS12 – 12:20 pm), (PS14 – 1 pm) will be operated between Chengalpattu and Tambaram.