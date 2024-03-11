Over 22 K students bring curtains down on Vibrance-24 at VIT

CHENNAI: The VIT- Chennai concluded its 8th annual festival Vibrance-24 with the participation of close to 22,000 students and several popular personalities on Saturday. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, playback singers Shreya Ghoshal, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jonita Gandhi and international dance crew Shraey Khanna performed at the fest. More than 200 cultural and sports events were a part of Vibrance-24. And, adding to the diverse nature of the fest, international students from Japan, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Poland, and Philippines, and also students from IIT, NIT and Anna University had participated.

For the final day, actor-cum-social activist Sonu Sood shared his valuable thoughts with the students and encouraged them. “Helping people who could not go back to their native place during the pandemic was the biggest achievement of my life. It’s best to help strangers with a smile. Give back to society no matter the heights you go in life,” he said.