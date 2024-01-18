Over 12% boys, 4% girls of Perambalur not enrolled in college: ASER survey

CHENNAI: Surveying youngsters on different aspects in the rural region of Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) was released on Wednesday.

The volunteer-led team of ASER has found results in basic ASER assessment, everyday calculations and percentage of youth that can read instructions and answer at least 3 out of 4 questions and financial calculations, divided into managing a budget, applying a discount and calculating repayment.

As many as 60 villages were surveyed in the rural region of Perambalur, covering 1,197 households. In the survey, 936 students, including 480 girls between the ages of 14 and 16 years participated in the survey. Between the age of 17 and 18 years, 387 students, including 194 girls had taken part in the survey.

Both age categories amount to 1,323 students from the district.

As per ASER report, the survey on the distribution by age group and enrolment status showed that 1.3% of boys between 14 and 16 age bracket are not enrolled in school. At the age of 17 and 18 years, 12.4% of boys and 4% of girls are not enrolled in schools. Here, ‘not enrolled’ includes youth who have never enrolled in a school or have dropped out.

Further, in higher education, 50.5% males and 53.2% females in the ages of 17 and 18 years are enrolled in government schools and colleges.

At the same ages, 37.1% male students and 42.8% female students are enrolled in private schools and colleges of rural region of Perambalur.

In addition to existing features, the survey this year has added two components such as digital penetration and use of smartphones. In the ages of 14 to 16 years, around 97.9% could use a smartphone and in the age of 17 and 18 years, 98.6% could use a device, highest of male students with 99.5%.

Interestingly, in the ages between 14 and 16, around 88.3% of youth could use any social media in the reference week, highest being among male with 90.5%.

Under the same category, the percentage is higher in 17 and 18 years, where 94.4% youth could use any social media in the reference week, highest being among male with 97.2%.