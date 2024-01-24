Over 11000 medical students attend three day international medical conference

CHENNAI: The Centenary International Medical Conference of all disciplines held under the theme Future of Medicine has been a great sucess and more than 11000 medical students attended the gala event, health minister Ma Subramanian told reporters here on Wednesday.

After the valedictory function, the minister said that a total of 225 people participated in the event and presented research papers and medical journals.

There are 63,310 students studying medicine and medical related courses under the Medical University.

This conference has been initiated and conducted to improve the quality of these students and increase their research capacity.

A collection of more than 625 research papers submitted by various medical student lecturers for this conference (Eunion) has been published as a book.

Also, the research notes of the medical experts of various countries who participated in this conference were compiled (Vision Statement 2024) and made into a book, the minister said.

As many as 28 international speakers from US, UK, Germany, Qatar, Canada annd Australia took part in the event. Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials also took part in the three day event.