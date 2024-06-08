Over 1000 grievance petitions from Chennai Police personnel received during special grievance camp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal heard 248 grievance petitions from police personnel working in Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in the last three days during the special grievance redressal camp held at the City police commissionerate.

GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore too received grievance petitions and in total, 1016 grievance petitions was received by the DGP and Commissioner in the last three days.

The petitions concerned issues such as transfer, commutation of punishment and medical assistance from the Tamil Nadu Police Benevolent Fund.

While petitions related to transfers will be processed according to waiting list, other petitions regarding dropping of punishment rolls for minor dereliction will be considered and action will be dropped.

The petitions relating to major punishment awarded will be considered at Chief office as per the existing provisions of rules within three months.

Certain petitions on pay anomaly were also received and these petitions will be considered and disposed by the Chief Office within three months, an official statement said.

Apart from the grievance redressal camp, DGP Shankar Jiwal and GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday rewarded 100 police personnel for their remarkable police work in the recent past.