Over 100 stray Dogs in Tondiarpet receive free rabies vaccination

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation workers in Tondiarpet took proactive steps on Thursday to safeguard stray dogs by administering free rabies vaccinations to more than 100 dogs, including both strays and domesticated pets.

Efforts have been intensified by authorities to capture stray dogs, administer vaccinations, and mark them with colored indicators to signify their vaccination status.

This initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to manage the stray dog population and reduce the risks of potential rabies outbreaks in the areas.

Officials have announced that the vaccination campaign will continue in areas with higher concentrations of dogs across various locations in Chennai.

Recently, a stray dog attacked a 10-year-old boy on Senniamman Koil Street in Tondiarpet on July 7th, causing a shoulder injury.

The child was promptly admitted to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment and administered anti-rabies vaccination.