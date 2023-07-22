Our constitution emphasis is to secure liberty through science: CJI

CHENNAI: "Our constitution emphasises that science can empower us to secure and promote liberty, equality, and social justice," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said at 60th convocation event of IIT Madras.

Over the past 64 years this university has contributed significantly to India's developments through its research, technological innovation, and advancement, said the CJI in his key note address encouraging the students to develop scientific temperament.

Our history is the testament to the fact that law and technological development share a dialectical relationship, each one pushing the other forward, he added.

Today, video conferencing technology has transformed the way we communicate and work, we realised how virtual hearings have helped women lawyers, who otherwise faced difficulties in appearing physically in courts due to the gender demand of domestic work and caregiving, mentioned the CJI.

Video conferencing also facilitated the live streaming of the proceedings which has allowed every citizen to stay informed about ongoing cases. The values of video conferencing technology extend beyond mere communication and collaboration to now encompass inclusivity and access to justice, he added.

Our constitution has laid down the basic framework of rights and liberty to enable growth and innovation in the fields of science and technology. The power of science and technology could be harnessed to attain human rights and liberties, said the CJI.

"Today Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the two words on everybody's lips, "I'm also fascinated about AI, even at the SC, AI is used on a pilot basis for live transcription of court proceedings," CJI said. While concluding, the apex court Justice advised the graduates to challenge themselves. "We learn by challenging ourselves this is how we keep the hope of a better future alive."

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of, the board of governors, IIT Madras, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, also shared the stage with the CJI.