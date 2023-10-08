OTP scam: 2 held for cheating man of Rs 1.5 lakh, cops in Delhi to nab kingpin

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a duo on Saturday who faked as bank officers and cheated a man from Pallavaram to share OTP, withdrawing Rs 1.5 lakh from his bank account. The victim, Ramesh of Pozhichalur, was working as a manager in a private firm. In June this year, Ramesh received a phone call in which a person introduced himself as the branch manager of the State Bank of India and told Ramesh that they would increase his credit card limit to one lakh instantly.

The caller asked Ramesh to share with him the OTP he received on his mobile phone. Within minutes after Ramesh shared the OTP, Rs 1.5 lakh was deducted from his bank account.

A shocked Ramesh filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station, who with the help of cyber crime cops found that the money was transferred to Ravikumar (24), OMR and Mohamed Hussain (32), Vellore. The police blocked the bank accounts and arrested the duo. Cops have sent a special team to Delhi to arrest the kingpin.