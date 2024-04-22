OPS flays Tamil Nadu Government over attack on govt bus driver in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam strongly condemned the attack on the government bus driver by a group of youth, who were in an inebriated condition, in Thanjavur and demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take stern action against them.

The three years of the DMK regime took the state in the path of destruction. The sale of narcotic drugs is flourishing in the present regime, leaving the future of the youth in jeopardy, he said in a statement on Monday.

Pointed out the attack on the government bus driver at Thanjavur, he said and recalled the attack on police personnel in Chennai.

"The two policemen are under treatment now. Such incidents sow a seed of doubt whether the law of land is prevailing under the present regime or not?"

Recalling the involvement of the former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, a kingpin of an international drug cartel, who was arrested in connection with an international drug scam, Panneerselvam wondered, "Is this government aiding the sale of drugs and turning the state a heaven for pedlers and drug mafia?"

He demanded the state government to handle the issue with iron hand to eradicate the rampant sale of drugs in the state to protect the future of the young generation.

The government should form special task forces and take war footing measures against the disturbing trend in the state.