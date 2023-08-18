OPS condemns Govt's discreet attempt to shift Secretariat to Omandurar Estate

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday charged that the DMK government is trying to shift the Secretariat to the premises of the Omandurar Government estate and is staging a drama to achieve it and is strongly condemnable.

The recent developments following the representation from the government employees to shift the Secretariat, citing lack of space and stability of the existing buildings, is a clear move of the ruling party, he said in a statement and pointed out that news report of pipeline in a secretary's office busted and damaged the files and documents in his office.

Suspecting the role of the ruling party in the sequence of events, Panneerselvam said that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa established the Tamil Nadu Government multi super speciality hospital and medical college in Omandurar government estate, which housed the new Secretariat that was built by the DMK regime between 2006-2011, following the consent of the people, who welcomed the move.

Now, the DMK government is discreetly trying to undo the previous AIADMK government's efforts in establishing the facility on par with AIIMS to provide high quality treatment to the common people, he said and also pointed out news reports that the multi super speciality hospital in Omandurar would be shifted to the premises of Kings Institute in Guindy once its construction is over.

He demanded the TN government to drop its plan to shift the Secretariat in place of the medical facility in Omandurar government estate.

"If the government is particular about shifting the Secretariat, it should look for a new site and create adequate infrastructure," he further said.