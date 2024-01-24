Operate omni buses from KCBT: Sekarbabu urges bus owners

CHENNAI: Claiming that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has provided sufficient facilities for omni buses, CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu requested omni bus owners not to go back on their word and cooperate with the authorities in operating buses from KCBT bus stand in Kilambakkam.

Speaking to reporters, Sekarbabu said that the government will only function for the interest of the people, not for the interest of omni bus owners.

"So, operation of (south bound) omni buses from Koyambedu is banned from today (Wednesday). They should be operated from KCBT. All the facilities have been provided in the bus stand, " he added.

The minister said that bus owners have earlier agreed to operate buses from KCBT from December 30. But they wanted more time till Wednesday.

"Now, they are refusing to operate the buses from KCBT. All required arrangements have been made in KCBT to ensure smooth operation of omni buses. Amenities for the passengers have been provided. So, omni bus owners should cooperate with the government, " he urged.

The planning authority has allocated 5 platforms for omni buses in which 77 buses can be parked.

Also, idle parking space for 170 omni buses have been provided.