Onlooker at accident site dies as crane hits bike

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, who was among the crowd that gathered at an accident near Neelankarai on East Coast Road, died after being hit by a crane, on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Rasheed Ahmed of Panaiyur, was riding his motorbike when he noticed a tanker lorry that crashed on the wall of a shop on ECR. The driver of the lorry had dozed off behind the wheels and rammed onto a roadside shop and a car. None was injured in this accident which happened around midnight on Tuesday, police said.

Around 4 am, Rasheed stopped at the accident site and was standing along with the crowd enquiring about the accident when a crane which was crossing the area hit Rasheed’s bike leaving him with severe injuries. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Police later moved the tanker lorry, two-wheeler and the crane from the accident spot. Further investigations are on.