Online survey planned to prepare Comprehensive Mobility Plan

CHENNAI: Following the footsteps of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has decided to conduct a citizen survey, to gather public opinion, during the process of preparing Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chennai. The CMDA is already conducting a survey to prepare a vision document for the Third Master Plan (TMP).

An official said that the planning authority is conducting an online survey on the Third Master Plan. "A similar online survey will be conducted for CMP also. A consultant has been already appointed to prepare the mobility plan and the process has been commenced. The survey will commence soon. Opinions shared by the public will be incorporated into the plan," he added.

It can be recalled that the CUMTA has also decided to conduct a household survey across the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). Under the household survey, as many as 50,000 houses in the metropolis will be visited. Out of 50,000 households, as many as 30,000 households will be in present CMA limits which extend up to 1,189 sqkm. The transport authority is preparing CMP for 5,904 sqkm with a horizon period of 25 years.

While the household survey is for understanding the travel patterns of the residents and preferences for commuting, the online survey will collect visions and suggestions of denizens.

Based on the survey results, recommendations will be made in the CMP to extend Metro connectivity or to set up new bus terminus or to provide new railway lines. As there are several processes including review of interim report, draft plan apart from conducting stakeholders and public consultations meetings before finalising the mobility plan, it is expected that preparation of the plan would take at least 8 months.

The CMP will be prepared in such a way that it would ensure integration with the TMP. The updated CMP would be based on green, resilient, inclusive, development-focused and safe (GRIDS) principles and would give priority to the movement of people instead of vehicles. In 2018, the Chennai Metro Rail had prepared a CMP for 30 years till 2048. However, it covered only the present CMA spread across 1,189 sq km. The CMP had envisaged spending Rs 1.61 lakh crore over the plan period to increase public transportation to account for 57 per cent by 2048, while private transportation would be correspondingly reduced to less than 39 per cent.