Online services of CMWSSB will not be functional on July 10-11

CHENNAI: The online services of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will not be functional for two days due to maintenance work to be carried out at the data center in the head office located in Chintadripet. However, people can raise grievances regarding sewage stagnation, drinking water, and other issues related to metro water through complaint cell 044 - 45674567.

The Metro Water Board has made an online service mandatory to apply for new connections for drinking water and sewage in the city.

Payment of tax should be done online, and recently the department has stopped issuing consumer cards and shifted to digitisation for tax payments, stated the release.

Also, those who require drinking water should book through dial for water. And online complaint cells will also be interrupted at the Metro Water Board.

As the maintenance work will be carried out from July 10, 6 pm to July 11, 8 am, all the online services will not be functional.

The work will be completed within the stipulated time, so the services will be continued from Tuesday morning.

The Department further stated that the drinking water for areas without water connections will be supplied through lorries in a regular manner without any interruption.