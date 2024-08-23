Onion, shallot, and lemon prices skyrocket at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 23.08.2024 due to supply shortages
Disruptions in onion production caused by the harvest season and extensive rains in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have led to a sharp increase in prices
CHENNAI: The prices of onions, shallots, and lemon have surged at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, driven by a significant shortage of supply.
Disruptions in onion production caused by the harvest season and extensive rains in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have led to a sharp increase in prices.
Last week, Nashik onions were sold wholesale at Rs 40 per kg; today, the price has risen to Rs 50 per kg. In retail markets, onions are now priced between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg.
Similarly, heavy rains in Trichy and Perambalur have severely impacted shallot production.
As a result, the number of trucks supplying shallots to the Koyambedu market has dropped from 10 to 5, further driving up prices. The cost of first-grade onions has escalated from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.
Lemon prices have also skyrocketed due to reduced supply from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, along with low demand. Lemon is now priced at Rs 120 per kg wholesale and up to Rs 180 per kg in retail markets.
The shortage of supply has also impacted other vegetables. Ooty carrots are now selling at Rs 70 per kg, and beans at Rs 60 per kg due to reduced availability.
Current wholesale vegetable prices are as follows:
- Tomato: Rs 25 per kg
- Nashik Onion: Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg
- Andhra Onion: Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg
- Shallots: Rs 40 to Rs 70 per kg
- Potato: Rs 32 per kg
- Brinjal Ujala: Rs 30 per kg
- Broad beans: Rs 50 per kg
- Lady's finger: Rs 12 per kg
- Beans: Rs 60 per kg
- Ooty Carrot: Rs 70 per kg
- Beetroot: Rs 15 per kg
- Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
- Radish: Rs 15 per kg
- Kohlrabi (Turnip cabbage): Rs 25 per kg
- Chow chow: Rs 25 per kg
- Capsicum: Rs 40 per kg
- Cucumber: Rs 20 per kg
- Bitter gourd: Rs 20 per kg
- Cabbage: Rs 20 per kg
- Ridge gourd (Okra): Rs 20 per kg
- Cluster beans: Rs 35 per kg
- Bottle gourd: Rs 6 per kg
- Sweet Potato: Rs 55 per kg
- Lemon: Rs 120 per kg
- Green Chillies: Rs 30 per kg
- Ginger: Rs 130 per kg
The ongoing weather conditions and supply chain disruptions suggest that prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.