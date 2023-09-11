OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: OnePlus levels up

CHENNAI: TWS Bluetooth Earbuds might be ubiquitous. But not all of us are sold on them. Some of us still prefer the extra comfort and stability of a wireless neckband that keeps those earphones extra secure. Maybe it’s an incident at the gym or on a flight (it’s not easy looking for a lost earbud in a flight cabin). If you lead an active lifestyle, there’s a good chance you’re more likely to sport a neckband. It’s a best of both worlds – no tangled wires and you still get the convenience of wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is a step up from the previous edition and aimed at those active, outdoorsy lifestyles. It doesn’t deviate too much from the design template of the first edition. It offers an IP55 water and sweat resistant form factor that makes

it ideal for intense workouts and all your outdoor adventures. We dig the convenience of the magnetic control feature convenience, making on/off functionality a breeze. Noise cancellation is one of the features that has trickled down from more premium earphones.These headphones offer 45dB Noise cancellation allowing you to immerse yourself in your playlist even when you’re in noisy environments.

OnePlus has kitted the Bullets Wireless Z2ANC with large 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a titanium-coated dome. Expect deep bass, powerful beats, and surprisingly good ‘mids’ backed by OnePlus’ anti-distortion audio technology. One of the big selling points for neckbands is battery life - no need to keep putting them back in the case every few hours for a recharge. The Bullets Wireless Z2ANC offers 28 hours of battery life.

The lightning-fast charging capabilities give you 20 hours of usage with a 10-mintue charge. One more reason why these buds deliver great bang for your buck (Rs 2,299).