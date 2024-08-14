One-way special train to be operated from Chennai Central to Patna; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that special trains will be operated from Chennai Central to Patna to clear the rush of passengers.

Train No.06113 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Patna one-way special will leave Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 10:45 am on 16th August (Friday) and will reach Patna at 05:45 AM on the third day. (1 service).

The train will have a total of 18 coaches, comprising 11 General Second Class coaches,5 Sleeper Class coaches, and 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Further, the details of timings and stoppages of train No.06113 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Patna one way special follows as on:

