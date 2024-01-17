One ton Gutkha seized in Puzhal

CHENNAI: City Police seized about one ton of banned Oral tobacco (Gutkha) products from a house near Puzhal during the early hours of Wednesday.

Puzhal patrol team had received a tip off about unloading of Gutkha products from a load van at Puthagaram and a team rushed to the scene.

Around 4 am, police team rounded up the two load vans from which packages were being unloaded. On checking the packages, Gutkha was found after which police detained the drivers of both vehicles.

On further checks inside the load van and in the house where the stuff was to be stored, police seized about one ton of Gutkha.

The two men- A Karkuvel (25) of Puthagaram and A Ayyadurai (45) of MKB Nagar were detained for further investigation.