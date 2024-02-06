One sleeper class eachcoach temporarily added to 6 train services

CHENNAI: There will be temporary augmentation of the following trains services with one sleeper class coach, a Southern Railways press release said.

Train 20954 Ahmedabad-Chennai Central Express leaving on February 10, 17 and 24; Train 20953 Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express leaving on February 9, 16 and 23, and also March 1; Train 20920 Ekta Nagar-Chennai Central Express leaving on February 7, 14, 21 and 28; Train 20919 Chennai Central-Ekta Nagar Express leaving on February 11, 18 and 25; Train 22920 Ahmedabad- Chennai Central Humsafar Express leaving on February 12, 19 and 26; and Train 22919 Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Humsafar Express leaving on February 7, 14, 21 and 28, the press release added.