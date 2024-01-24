One sentenced to life, another gets 20 years in separate Pocso cases

CHENNAI: Two men were found guilty in separate cases of child sexual abuse by a special court for Pocso Act cases in Chennai on Tuesday. One accused was sentenced for life while another was given for 20-year imprisonment.

In the first incident, Virugambakkam All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered a case and arrested a R Suresh (34) of Maduravoyal in February 2021 for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The victim had been staying with her paternal uncle’s family as her parents, who are daily labourers, could not take care of her. When she was alone at home, Suresh raped her.

He had been watching the girl and identifying times when she would be alone at home. He would roam around the neighbourhood looking to hire people for domestic-help jobs, police said.

After about three years of trial, Suresh was found guilty and sentenced to life. The special court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh be paid to the victim.

In another case, Mylapore AWPS registered a case against a 45-year-old man with hearing and speech disability for the sexually abusing a 4-year-old seven months ago. The accused had sexually abused the child when the parents were away at work. At the end of trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The city police’s top brass commended the AWPS teams of Virugambakkam and Mylapore for their investigation that led to convictions.