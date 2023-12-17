Begin typing your search...

One more e-commerce godown staff arrested for stealing iPhones, valuables ordered online by public

A complaint was filed by the company’s manager after they found some valuables missing from the godown

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2023 5:13 AM GMT
CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested one more staff of a e-delivery company in Royapettah, Instakart for allegedly stealing products worth Rs 16.8 lakh including iPhones, tablets ordered online by customers.

Police had already arrested E Ajith , 23, of Teyampet couple of days and on Saturday they nabbed Saravanan J, 27, of Thiruverkadu.

The delivery company is engaged in area-wise delivery of goods across Tamil Nadu, ordered by the public through an online website across Tamil Nadu.

A complaint was filed by the company’s manager after they found some valuables missing from the godown.

Royapettah police registered a case and after investigations, police found that the staff were behind the theft.

The police had seized Rs 3 lakh cash, five cell phones including an apple iPhone, washing machine, television and a two wheeler from them.

Police are actively searching for another accused Dhanasekar involved in the case. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

