One more cyber criminal from Jharkhand nabbed

CHENNAI: City police have arrested one more cyber criminal from Jharkhand for allegedly cheating a 54-year-old man to the tune of Rs. 88,000 when he tried to rectify a failed transaction via G pay.

Cyber sleuths from Chennai arrested another cyber con artist from Jharkhand on Sunday for cheating a woman through a phishing SMS.

In the latest case, when the 54-year-old petitioner from Chennai tried to send money through G-Pay to his daughter on October 6, the transaction failed.

Immediately, the petitioner contacted G-Pay's 'customer service care', and the person on the other side asked for the details of the petitioner’s bank account.

Within a few seconds, the petitioner received an SMS stating that Rs. 88,682 had been debited from his account.

Based on the complaint given by the petitioner at Anna Salai Police Station, a case under the IT Act was registered and an inquiry conducted.

A police team led by the Inspector of Police, along with the assistance of cybercrime police personnel from Triplicane, conducted an inquiry.

Probe revealed that the accused concerned has been hiding in Jharkhand State.

The police team rushed to Jharkhand State and arrested the accused, Mohammad Belal, who was hiding in Durgapur.

Two cell phones and one smart watch were seized from the accused.

The accused was produced before a court in Jharkhand and brought to Chennai.

The inquiry revealed that Mohammad Belal, along with his associates, had opened a fake Customer Service Center and indulged in cheating.

Police have launched a hunt for two accused involved in this case.

After the inquiry, Mohammad Belal was produced before a Court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Sandeep Rai Rathore Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police urged the public to be cautious and not fall prey to fraudsters of online banking and to contact 1930 for any complaints and doubts and lodge complaints through www.cybercrime.gov.in