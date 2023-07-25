One held on using fake Bangladeshi passport to travel to India

CHENNAI: A day after Thoufeeq Ammed was arrested from Chennai airport the city police on Tuesday said that he had at least 14 cases including murder, possession of explosives, human trafficking against him during the last one and half decades.

He was using a fake Bangladeshi passport. In 2008, a case was registered at the North Beach police station in the city and threeof the five accused were arrested for allegedly conspiring to incite communal riots.

Thirteen DVD writers and 200 CDs were seized from them. Thoufeeq, an absconding accused involved in the case, was arrested in 2011 while he was in Poonamallee sub-jail for his alleged involvement in the crime.

He was released on bail, but later absconded without appearing for the court hearing, so a court warrant was issued against him in 2021. He was in the news in August 2020 when he posed as an NIA officer and kidnapped a businessman demanding a ransom of Rs.3 crore.

He had gone to Nepal and Bangladesh, from where he married a woman. He had cases Kodungaiyur, Esplanade, Muthialpet, Minjur, Trichy, Athirampattinam and Uthamanallur police stations and otherpolice stations in other states of Kerala and Mumbai.

He was arrested at Chennai airport on his arrival from Colombo using his fake Bangladeshi passport.