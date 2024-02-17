One Hanuman langur caught, search for another on

CHENNAI: Five days after two Hanuman langurs escaped from their cage in Vandalur Zoo, special teams formed to capture the animals have successfully caught one of the two langurs on Saturday.

Srinivas R Reddy, chief wildlife warden, said that the captured langur has been brought to Vandalur Zoo, and it is in good health.

"We have found another langur also. Due to fading light, it could not be caught on the day, and the langur was sitting in a higher position. However, we have set up a cage near its last seen spot. The animal will be caught on Sunday," he said.

It is learnt that the special teams have used tranquilizer to catch the female langur that came to drink water in Otteri Extension residential area.

The team were waiting at the spot for the langur as it came to the same spot to drink water the previous day.

The two Hanuman Langurs that escaped were part of 10 Hanuman Langurs that were brought from Kanpur Zoological Park on January 28 under the animal exchange programme.

The animals escaped the zoo on Tuesday.

On Friday, a CCTV camera in Otteri Extension captured images of one langur sitting on a compound wall.

As the animals were brought to the zoo, they were kept under observation in isolation. It was decided to shift the animals to the display area after completion of quarantine.