One dead as bike rams into car parked on roadside in Palavanthangal

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man on a bike died after he rammed into a car that was parked on the roadside in Palavanthangal on Monday night.

The deceased motorist was lying unconscious on the road for more than three hours but was left unnoticed by the public.

The deceased was Sundralingam of PV Nagar in Palavanthangal, a tailor.

On Monday morning Sundralingam was returning home on his bike. Around 9.30 am when he was speeding on the PV Nagar 3rd street Sundralingam did not notice the speed jumper and he lost control of the bike and rammed on the road that was parked on the roadside.

On the impact Sundralingam who suffered severe head injuries became unconscious. However, nobody from the locality noticed Sundralingam and after three hours around 12.30 pm, two youngsters who spotted a man lying unconscious alerted the police control room.

Soon the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police who visited the spot admitted Sundralingam to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital but there Sundralingam died without response for treatments on Monday night.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Police said in the gap of three hours Sundralingam suffered more blood loss and it made his condition critical.