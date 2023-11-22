One contractor damages pipes, another asks Rs 22k for repair

CHENNAI: They have been suffering without drinking water supply and sewer connection for the last three months after a contractor engaged by the Chennai Corporation to construct new storm water drains damaged the pipelines. Now, the contractor appointed by the Metro Water board has asked the residents of Pattalam to pay as much as Rs 22,000 to buy materials required to repair the damaged lines.

This fleecing of the common man is happening despite them paying the recently revised property tax and Metro Water charges, fumed residents of this labour-dominated area in north Chennai.

Their trouble started when the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) carried out the storm water drain work before the onset of the northeast monsoon. The contractor who took up the work damaged the Metro Water lines carrying drinking water and sewage, leaving more than 40 houses in Ward 73 without basic amenities.

After repeated complaints to the authorities and media reports that brought the issue to the attention of senior officials, the Metro Water Board commenced the work to replace the damaged pipeline. Till now, only 25 per cent of the work has been completed, benefitting only about half dozen houses, while the others were told to spend from their own pocket to buy pipes and chamber covers, which works out to around Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, the residents told DT Next.

“It was the workers engaged by the contractor who damaged the pipelines. But we are paying the price. They urged us to buy the pipes and manhole cover, costing each household Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000,” rued Mohammed Usain alias Basheer, a resident of Perambur Barracks Road.

“As a result of the contractor’s mistake, the residents were forced to buy the materials. Citing manpower shortage, the contractor even asked us to arrange workers for constructing chambers in the area,” alleged V Sathiabalan, a local civic activist.

This has also affected the livelihood of traders in the area, who said customers were avoiding the establishments there, especially the tea shops, because of the sewage issue. “The shop owners are forced to drain the sewer on a daily basis,” an angry local shop owner told this paper.

When contacted, the contractor passed the blame on to the civic body, which, he said, should provide the materials or funds to replace the damaged pipelines.

“The old pipeline was laid 50 years ago, making it difficult to replace them within a short period of time. Also, as there were no chambers, we are constructing new ones in the area. Almost 90 per cent of the work is over, but the completion got delayed due to labour shortage,” the contractor told DT Next.

A senior Metro Water official told this correspondent that the contractor should purchase the materials on his own and should not collect money from the public. “If anyone files a complaint, we will take action against the contractor,” the official said.

When reached out to Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, the official DT Next that the zonal official would be directed to intervene and ensure that the required fund for the work is arranged by the contractor so that the public is not fleeced.