On way to visit sick wife, man, teen daughters run over by train

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man and his two teenaged daughters, who were on their way to Chennai to visit his wife who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, were killed after they were hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Veppampattu railway station in Tiruvallur on Sunday.

The accident spread sorrow and anger among the local residents, who charged the authorities of callousness, as the construction of a railway foot over bridge at the spot has been put on hold for more than 13 years.

The deceased persons were identified as Manoharan (51) of Perumalpattu and his daughters, Dharshini (18) and Dharini (17). Police said that Manoharan’s wife was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness.

Manoharan used to visit his wife every day at the hospital, as the daughters were studying. Dharshini was a college student while Dharini was a Class 12 student, police said.

Sunday being a holiday for schools and colleges, Manoharan wanted to take his daughters along with him to the hospital. Around 11 30 am, the trio had taken an autorickshaw from their residence and reached Veppampattu railway station. From there, they had planned to take an electric train to MGR Chennai Central railway station, which is just opposite the hospital.

Police said the father and children crossed the tracks to reach their platform unmindful of an electric train from Chennai going towards Arakkonam. They got knocked down by the train. The Railway police personnel rushed to the scene but found that the victims were crushed to death. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Tiruvallur government hospital.

As news of the triple death spread, more than hundred residents from nearby areas staged a protest condemning the authorities for delay in construction of a railway foot over bridge, which has been put on hold since 2010.