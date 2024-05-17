Metro Rail work eats up space on Perambur Barracks Road for motorists, pedestrians

CHENNAI: The ongoing work on corridor 3 of Metro Rail phase II on Perambur Barracks Road has been causing severe vehicular congestion in the entire stretch, especially during peak hours. Commuters claim that the two-way road, which is already narrow, is now not only congested but dangerous for commuters and pedestrians.

Speaking to DT Next, a Perambur resident said, "The stretch, especially at Perambur Barracks Road, is too narrow to allow two-way traffic. Also, the condition of the road is horrendous for commuters."

When it rains, especially during the monsoon when the rains are incessant, it is challenging to drive on the stretch that is uneven and dotted with potholes, said the person, adding that this increases the risk of accidents – and even fatalities.

After the Metro Rail work commenced, pedestrians are not able to use the stretch. “Metro Rail took over both sides of the road for construction, leaving only a narrow strip in the middle for vehicles. Because of this, pedestrians cannot walk along Perambur Barracks Road," said Velu, a resident of Purasaiwalkam, adding that this was the case at every place where the Metro Rail construction is under way.

The work on this stretch of corridor 3 includes constructing four underground stations at Otteri, Pattalam, Perambur Barracks Road and Kellys. For the construction of underground stations in this corridor, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has awarded the contract to TATA Projects Limited.