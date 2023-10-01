On a coffee trail: Where to find best brews

CHENNAI: My favourite coffee spot is the Old Madras Baking Company (OMBC) on TTK Road. It’s my go-to place for both south Indian filter coffee as well international coffee flavours. I love the place for many reasons – consistently exceptional coffee, a warm ambience, and the simplicity of the experience. Whether I am looking for a quick caffeine fix, a leisurely hangout with friends or seeking solace in the middle of a busy day, OMBC accommodates my every mood - Ramya Rajaraman, arts entrepreneur

I have a few favourite cafes in Chennai. One of them is Bread and Chocolate (rebranded as SOWL now) - they serve excellent coffee from Subko, and I also order coffee powders from their Mumbai store. Soroco, which is connected to Amadora, is another go-to spot for me. Their coffee is fantastic. I usually opt for a cappuccino, a flat white, or a latte with non-dairy milk. These places offer non-dairy milk options, which is great. Occasionally, I also visit Davrah, Pumpkin Tales and Beachville Coffee Roasters for their coffee. I have to give credit to coffee consultant and brew crafter Viggnesh, who has played a role in setting up many cafes in Chennai - Sruti Ashok, entrepreneur





I have a few favourite coffee spots in the city. Sangeetha in RA Puram serves my favourite filter coffee; I’m a bit of a filter coffee enthusiast. I also enjoy the amazing coffees at Coffee Trotter. Recently, I’ve tried Kaylir’s Canteen, which not only serves excellent filter coffee but also offers a great ambience. It’s a wonderful place to relax with a strong cup of coffee - Abhishek Bharathkumar, quizmaster





When I was working at a company in Nandanam, I had a fond memory of taking a longer break at 4 in the evening. Along with a colleague, we used to travel from Venkatanarayana Road in Nandanam to Bazullah Road, where there’s a Madras Coffee House that serves fantastic filter coffee. Despite the shorter distance, we would brave the traffic and travel to that nearby spot just to enjoy a strong filter coffee - Balaji Vijayaraghavan, management consulting professional





