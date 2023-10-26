On 456th day, Parandur protesters meet Collector

CHENNAI: The villagers of Parandur, protesting against the proposed Greenfield airport for over a year, met the Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan on Wednesday. This is the 456th day of the ongoing protest.

The villagers, who opposes the construction of the airport by destroying the farmlands in 13 villages including Parandur, Eganapuram and Nelvoy, said the ruling party will face consequences of the government fails to listen to their worries.

The villagers requested the collector to arrange a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to raise their concerns with the airport in Prandur. They requested to grant permission for them to meet the panel headed by retired IAS officer S Machendranathan. The collector promised them that they would take steps to arrange a meeting with government officials.

The protesters said that the collector has arranged a meeting with Machendranathan on Thursday. They said that they are firm on the decision to not allow the airport in Prandur.