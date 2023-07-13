OMR residents save lakhs by collecting rainwater from terrace

CHENNAI: Deprived of drinking water connection for more than a decade, residents of OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) chose to collect rainwater from the terrace for their basic needs.

During the recent rains, which is unseasonal, residents collected over 20 lakh litres of water each day and saved Rs 2.4 lakh per day, in terms of charges towards buying lorry water.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of Federation of OMR Resident Associations, told DT Next that the practice has reduced residents’ dependency on tanker water. “Around 40 residents’ welfare associations along OMR have installed the rainwater collection system. Around 20 lakh litres of rainwater was collected every day. Due to this, residents’ associations here saved Rs 2.4 lakh per day,” stated Koda.

It may be noted that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) is yet to provide drinking water and sewage collection to most of the apartment buildings along OMR. Due to this, residents are relying on tankers to buy water and dispose of sewage.

Presently, residents’ associations are spending Rs 1,000-1,500 for tankers and lorries.

Koda explained that the terrace of all apartment buildings have been linked with underground sump through pipelines and valves. “When it rains, water from the terrace will be collected in the sumps. We have water treatment plants, and the collected rainwater will be treated before use. Even when we buy tankers, it’s treated only as a precaution,” he explained.

After witnessing the success of the practice, several apartments in the locality have approached the Federation for guidance to install a similar system. “It would cost around Rs 2.5 lakh to install the system. However, the money can be recovered in 2-3 years. If we have 100-200 rain days, the entire expenditure can be recovered based on the size of the terrace. We’re visiting such buildings to help them,” he explained.

He explained that the rainwater collection is an addition to rainwater harvesting in OMR buildings. “If run-off rainwater from around the building is collected in sumps, it may have contamination. At the same time, we cannot send the entire rainwater into the ground and extract for usage, as the locality is marshy and groundwater is brackish. But, water collected directly from the terrace is clean. All we need to do is to sweep and clean the terrace before it rains,” he said.