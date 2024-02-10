Omnibuses commences operation in Chennai after MHC relief

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court's interim order allowing the operation of omnibuses from in and around Koyambedu, the private bus operators started the operation of the southbound omnibuses from Koyambedu on Saturday in a relief to passengers.

All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan said that the court has allowed the operation of omnibuses to carry passengers from the city until an adequate bus parking facility is created at Kilambakkam.

He said that passengers would benefit from operating the buses from the city.

"When the omnibuses were operated from the Kilambakkam terminus, the occupancy was only 60 per cent. The occupancy rate increased to 90 per cent after we started operation from Koyambedu. Passengers are using the bus services without any hassle," he said.

On Friday, the court had allowed the omnibuses to pick up and drop passengers from in and around its garages in Koyambedu, and Porur and Surappattu toll plazas on Chennai bypass before reaching Kilambakkam terminus.

After the opening of the Kalignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam on December 30, the State Express Transport Corporation shifted the operation of all its southbound buses via Chengalpattu and Tindivanam to the new terminus from December 31 onwards.

On January 24, the government ordered the shifting of all southbound Omni buses to Kilambakkam and banned the buses from carrying passengers into the city beyond Kilambakkam.

Omnibus owners strongly opposed the shifting of operation to Kilambakkam and restrictions on carrying passengers into the city.

Some of the aggrieved bus owners moved the High Court against the restriction and got interim relief.