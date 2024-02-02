Omnibuses back at CMBT, for now

CHENNAI: In a major relief for passengers and operators, the State government said omnibuses plying from Chennai to southern districts can be operated from Koyambedu bus terminus instead of Kilambakkam for a few more weeks.

Following the relief, which was part of a submission, Justice RN Manjula of the Madras High Court directed the government to hold talks with private bus operators on February 3 and arrive at an amicable solution, and posted the matter to February 7 for further submission.

During the hearing of a petition filed by two operators, YBM Travels and Vetri Travels, Advocate General PS Raman submitted that private buses were allowed to operate from the Koyambedu bus terminus temporarily. The State was ready to hold talks with the private bus owners to decide over their other demands, he said.

The new bus terminus at Kilambakkam was built to ensure convenient service to the passengers, and the new facility has all the amenities, he said, and added that the State was also operating connecting buses. Justice Manjula appreciated the State’s decision to construct the new bus terminus as one taken envisaging the future requirement.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel Vijay Narayan argued that after shifting omnibus operations permanently to Kilambakkam, private buses should be permitted to board passengers at certain spots. They should also be allowed to operate from Madhavaram bus terminus, he added.

Assailing the order directing them to operate only from Kilambakkam terminus, they said it was against the previous practice of boarding and de-boarding passengers at the Koyambedu bus terminus, and also recalled the 2002 order of a division bench striking down the Transport Commissioner’s order preventing private buses from entering into city limits.

The order was passed without any reference to the requirements of the private bus operators and created inconvenience to the passengers and tourists, said the petitioners.